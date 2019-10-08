International Development News
Russia, Turkey discuss northeast Syria amid tensions

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 08-10-2019 18:47 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in northeast Syria with his Turkish counterpart by phone on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, amid tensions over a possible Turkish military operation there.

Russia, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has emerged as a leading power broker in Syria over more than eight years of civil war and has said that Syria's territorial integrity must be respected by all outside powers.

A Russian foreign ministry statement released no details of the conversation on northeast Syria but said the two ministers agreed to continue the close dialogue.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
