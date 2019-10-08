International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. Senate panel chairman says will probe Ukraine, invites Giuliani

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 08-10-2019 20:45 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday opened the door to a Senate investigation into unproven allegations regarding Ukraine raised by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, inviting the attorney to testify.

"It is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine," Senator Lindsey Graham said in a series of tweets, mentioning specifically the firing of Ukraine's former prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Graham did not give any specific dates for a potential Giuliani appearance or any other public hearings on the matter.

COUNTRY : United States
