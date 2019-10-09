International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

White House says it will not cooperate with House impeachment probe

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 02:31 IST
White House says it will not cooperate with House impeachment probe

Image Credit: Flickr

The White House on Tuesday said it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats, citing in part the decision by lawmakers to proceed without a full vote of the House of Representatives.

"You have designed and implemented your inquiry in a manner that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process," White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to U.S. House Democratic leaders. (Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Also Read: White House officials sought to restrict access to Trump Ukraine call: Whistleblower

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019