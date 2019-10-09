International Development News
Pelosi blasts White House for refusing to cooperate in Trump impeachment probe

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 06:28 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday President Donald Trump "will be held accountable" after the White House said it would refuse to cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry of the Republican president.

"The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the President's abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction," Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"Mr. President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable," she said.

COUNTRY : United States
