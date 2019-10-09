International Development News
Development News Edition
MP: VHP worker shot dead in broad daylight in Mandsaur

A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker was shot dead by unidentified men in broad daylight in Mandsaur on Wednesday.

ANI Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh)
Updated: 09-10-2019 13:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9: A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker was shot dead by unidentified men in broad daylight in Mandsaur on Wednesday. The police are present at the incident spot and have initiated an investigation.

More details in this regard are awaited. On October 7, kin of an RJD leader named Chandan Kumar was also shot dead in the Nalanda area of Bihar.

The deceased was the brother of RJD leader Satyendra Kumar aka Bablu Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
