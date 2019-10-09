MP: VHP worker shot dead in broad daylight in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9: A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker was shot dead by unidentified men in broad daylight in Mandsaur on Wednesday. The police are present at the incident spot and have initiated an investigation.

More details in this regard are awaited. On October 7, kin of an RJD leader named Chandan Kumar was also shot dead in the Nalanda area of Bihar.

The deceased was the brother of RJD leader Satyendra Kumar aka Bablu Yadav. (ANI)

