Surge in number of social workers to improve wellbeing of Kiwis

A surge in the number of registered social workers will contribute to improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders and their families, Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said on New Zealand Social Workers' Day.

"New Zealand now has 8100 registered social workers as 1200 more applied and become registered in the past 18 months," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"I congratulate their commitment to their community as social workers are an essential part of improving the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

The government invested just over $2 million in this year's budget to support the Social Workers Registration Board's implementation of mandatory registration over two years. It builds on the Government's plan to support healthier, safer and more connected communities.

"I along with many in the sector have been calling for the mandatory registration of social workers for many years and am glad we have made progress.

"Registration is important to protect members of the public and ensure the social workers who are working with them, are skilled at what they do and are practicing within a code of conduct,' Carmel Sepuloni said.

Chief Executive of the Social Workers Registration Board, Sarah Clark, says all New Zealanders benefit when social workers are recognized and valued for the skills they bring to our communities, whānau, and individuals.

"If you are a social worker holding a social work qualification or who might be eligible to register through our experience pathway visit our website (www.swrb.govt.nz) or ring us to take the first steps," Sarah Clark said.

New Zealand is shifting to a mandatory registration system where all social workers will need to be registered by February 27, 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)