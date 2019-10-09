Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in UP bypoll

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in by-election from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Trivedi had filed his nomination on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior leaders of the party. The BJP leader, a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, has been working for the party for a long time.

He was a part of the four-member committee which was responsible for the party's campaign during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

