Those who want to misuse Ladakh resources not welcome:Namgyal

Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday said several people wanted to visit the region to explore business opportunities but only those who are genuinely interested in tapping its resources, and not misusing them, can be welcomed. Speaking at an event here in Maharashtra, Namgyal said those people who wanted to use the resources in Ladakh for selfish purposes are not welcome in the region.

"After abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, several people want to visit Ladakh to explore business opportunities. There can be two types of people. Some people will be those who want to explore the region while some who want to use the resources for their selifish motives. Those who want to explore, we welcome such people," he said.

Namgyal, who had strongly supported the Centre's moves on Kashmir in Parliament, appealed to youths to hit the ground for nation-building. "Some people who are insecure themselves create a perception that politics is a dirty game, which is not true," he added.

In a historic decision, the Centre on August 5 announced scrapping of the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcating it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)