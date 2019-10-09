President Kovind to be awarded President's Colour to army aviation corps

THE HON'BLE PRESIDENT OF INDIA and the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces, SHRI RAM NATH KOVIND would be awarded the prestigious 'PRESIDENT'S COLOUR' TO ARMY AVIATION CORPS during a grand ceremonial parade on 10 OCTOBER 2019 to be held at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nasik Road. Presentation of Colour is an acknowledgment of the meritorious service rendered by the Army Aviation Corps over the years by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. PRESIDENT'S COLOUR is a visible symbol of excellence and has been earned through dedication and worthy contribution both during war and peace. Army Aviation Corps is headed by Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation, Lieutenant General Kanwal Kumar, AVSM. The ceremonial parade will be commanded by Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh Bawa Bhalla, Commandant, Combat Army Aviation Training School. The Army Aviation Corps has proved their mettle and lived up to the motto of 'Swift and Sure' they have made their presence felt from the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to the, Ran of Kutch. Various senior dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion the ceremony will also include flypast by Army Aviation Helicopters.

(With Inputs from PIB)