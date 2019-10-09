Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39: CHINA-INDIA-2NDLD XI Beijing: Ahead of the 2nd informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, China on Wednesday struck a highly positive note, saying the meeting will provide guidance for bilateral ties and devise a "shared role" in regional affairs so that the dragon and the elephant can work together.

FGN38: FRANCE-INDIA-3RDLD RAJNATH

Paris: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that he had "fruitful deliberations" with his French counterpart during which they reviewed the full spectrum of the bilateral defence engagement and reaffirmed their strong commitment to further deepen cooperation to combat terrorism.

FGN43: CHINA-XI-LD IMRAN Beijing: China has been "observing" the situation in Kashmir, President Xi Jinping told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and hoped that the "relevant parties" can solve the issue through peaceful dialogue, state media reported.

FGN31: FRANCE-RAJNATH-TAX-LD TERROR

Paris: India should provide an attractive business environment and not "terrorise us" with its tax and customs rules, the CEO of the French engine manufacturer behind the Rafale fighter jet told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday while announcing that the company plans to invest nearly USD 150 million in the country.

FGN34: NOBEL-3RDLD CHEMISTRY Stockholm: Three researchers won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for the development of lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for smartphones and a fossil fuel-free society. (AFP)

FGN56: US-3RDLD IMPEACHMENT

Washington: A defiant White House has refused to cooperate with the Democrats in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying their move was "baseless" and "constitutionally invalid".

FGN46: CHINA-XI-NEPAL Beijing: China on Wednesday said President Xi Jinping's forthcoming Nepal visit would result in "historic outcomes", including a new blueprint for the trans-Himalayan connectivity network.

FGN57: BANGLA-COURT-YUNUS

Dhaka: A Dhaka court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Nobel laureate and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus after he failed to appear in person before it in a case of alleged labour law violation.

FGN42: LANKA-ATTACKS-REARREST Colombo: The Colombo high court on Wednesday ordered the re-arrest of ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and suspended police chief Pujith Jayasundera, exactly three months after they were granted bail by a local court which ruled there was no basis for their arrests for allegedly failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks.

FGN49: US-CHINA-LD VISA

Washington/Beijing: The US has imposed visa restrictions on officials of the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party for instituting a "highly repressive campaign" against ethnic and religious minorities, including the Uyghur Muslims, in the country's restive Xinjiang province.

FGN37: CHINA-IMRAN-XI-CORRUPTION Beijing: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he wished he could send 500 corrupt individuals in the country to jail by emulating Chinese President Xi Jinping's "crusade" against corruption.

FGN18: LANKA-GOTABHAYA-POLLS

Colombo: The Sri Lanka Freedom Party headed by President Maithripala Sirisena will back main opposition challenger Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in the key presidential elections to be held next month, a senior party official said on Wednesday.

FGN14: IMF-GROWTH-LD INDIA Washington: The largest emerging market economies like India are experiencing an even "more pronounced" effect of the global downturn, new IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has said, warning that the global economy is witnessing "synchronized slowdown" which will result in slower growth for 90 per cent of the world this year.

FGN60: TURKEY-SYRIA-2NDLD OPERATION

Ras Al-Ain: Turkey launched an assault on Kurdish positions in northern Syria on Wednesday with air strikes and explosions reported near the border. (AFP)

FGN21: AFGHAN-UN-US-2NDLD STRIKES Kabul: At least 30 civilians were killed when the US bombed several drug-making facilities in western Afghanistan in May, a UN agency said in a report on Wednesday, though the US military immediately disputed the findings. (AFP)

PTI SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)