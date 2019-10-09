International Development News
Development News Edition
Biden on Trump: 'He should be impeached'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 23:34 IST
Former Vice President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday in his strongest indictment of the Republican leader's actions. "In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts," Biden said during a campaign speech.

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached."

COUNTRY : United States
