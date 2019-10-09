International Development News
Peru's econ minister sees 2019 growth at 3% despite "downward bias" amid political crisis

Reuters Lima
Updated: 09-10-2019 23:49 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Peru's new economy minister said on Wednesday that she saw economic growth for this year at 3% but warned of a "downward bias" amid a political crisis that earlier this month saw the president dissolve congress.

Maria Antonieta Alva, a Harvard-trained public administrator, told a press conference in the capital Lima that the economy remained "solid" despite the unheaval. Peru's centrist President Martin Vizcarra swore in a new cabinet including Alva last week and has announced new legislative elections for Jan. 26.

COUNTRY : Peru
