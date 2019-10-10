International Development News
Ennahda came first in Tunisian parliamentary election

Reuters Tunis
Updated: 10-10-2019 02:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda came first in Sunday's parliamentary election, winning 52 seats, while media mogul Nabil Karoui's Heart of Tunisia party won 38 seats in the 217-seat chamber, the electoral commission said on Wednesday.

The official preliminary results are in line with an exit poll published on Sunday which showed Ennahda as the largest party and Heart of Tunisia in second place in a fragmented parliament.

COUNTRY : Tunisia
