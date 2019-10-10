International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Centre-right EU parliament group to vote against Macron's EU candidate -spokesman

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 10-10-2019 16:44 IST
Centre-right EU parliament group to vote against Macron's EU candidate -spokesman

French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The largest group in the European Parliament will vote against French President Emmanuel Macron's candidate for the new European Commission, a spokesman for the European People's Party said on Thursday, putting her confirmation in doubt. Macron proposed Sylvie Goulard, an experienced former French diplomat and EU lawmaker, for the post of EU internal market commissioner, responsible for European defence integration.

"The opinion of the EPP will certainly be to vote against her ... the line of the EPP is to vote against her," Pedro Lopez de Pablo, the spokesman for the EPP in the parliament, said.

Also Read: SNP spokesman: Remove PM Johnson and no-deal threat, then have an election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019