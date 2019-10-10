Centre-right EU parliament group to vote against Macron's EU candidate -spokesman

The largest group in the European Parliament will vote against French President Emmanuel Macron's candidate for the new European Commission, a spokesman for the European People's Party said on Thursday, putting her confirmation in doubt. Macron proposed Sylvie Goulard, an experienced former French diplomat and EU lawmaker, for the post of EU internal market commissioner, responsible for European defence integration.

"The opinion of the EPP will certainly be to vote against her ... the line of the EPP is to vote against her," Pedro Lopez de Pablo, the spokesman for the EPP in the parliament, said.

