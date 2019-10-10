International Development News
Romanian lawmakers topple PM Dancila's government

Reuters Bucharest
Updated: 10-10-2019 17:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Romanian lawmakers toppled the Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday, opening the way for a transitional government until a parliamentary election in late 2020, parliament's vote count showed.

"We have stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania," said Ludovic Orban, the leader of the opposition Liberal Party which spearheaded the no-confidence vote.

Official data showed 238 lawmakers voted to topple Dancila. The motion needed 233 votes to pass.

