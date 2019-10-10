Akhara Parishad comes out in support of Chinmayanand

Apex body of ascetics Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad came out in support of former Union minister Chinmayanand on Thursday saying he had been framed in the sexual harassment case. At a meeting of the parishad which began on Thursday to elect its working committee, Mahanth Narendra Giri, its president, said the parishad supports Chinmayanand.

"Sexual harassment charges against Chinmayanand are false. It is a conspiracy. The parishad supports him," he said. This is a U-turn on the issue by the Parishad as it had initially described the charges against the former Union minister as "shameful" and even hinted at his expulsion from the body.

Representatives of 13 akharas, who also attended the meeting, demanded that work on projects of permanent nature related to 2021 Kumbh should be started without delay. It also demanded allocation of land for "bhu-samadhi" of departed seers.

The parishad also demanded that reality TV show Big Boss should be pulled off air as it shows things which go against Indian culture. The issue will be taken up with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on October 12 when parishad representatives will meet him.

