Union ministers to take part in march for law on population control

Several Union ministers, MPs and farmers will take part in a march from Meerut to Delhi beginning Friday, demanding a law for population control in the country, a BJP leader said. Thousands of people including senior BJP leaders and Union ministers will take part in the march, said convener of the event and Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

The march will begin from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and converge in a rally in Delhi on Sunday, he said. Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Sanjeev Balyan, V K Singh, and parliamentarians Rajendra Agarwal, Satyapal Singh, Mahesh Sharma and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will be part of the event, he said.

