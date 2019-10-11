International Development News
Zelenskiy says never met Giuliani associates arrested in the U.S.

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 11-10-2019 01:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had never met arrested businessmen Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, who have been helping President Donald Trump's personal lawyer investigate political rival Joe Biden.

They were arrested in the United States on charges of funneling foreign money to U.S. political candidates and a pro-Trump election committee.

Zelenskiy also said that Washington did not request any documents regarding Parnas and Fruman from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
