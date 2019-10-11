The head of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Friday there were optimistic signs that a deal on Brexit could be reached. "We have received optimistic messages that there could be a deal," Tusk told reporters via a translator in Nicosia after meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Ireland's finance minister said he was hopeful talks between the chief Brexit negotiators of the European Union and Britain would yield a positive outcome on Friday.

