International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU's Tusk says there are "optimistic" signs on Brexit

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:25 IST
EU's Tusk says there are "optimistic" signs on Brexit

Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)

The head of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Friday there were optimistic signs that a deal on Brexit could be reached. "We have received optimistic messages that there could be a deal," Tusk told reporters via a translator in Nicosia after meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Ireland's finance minister said he was hopeful talks between the chief Brexit negotiators of the European Union and Britain would yield a positive outcome on Friday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Pride parades in Poland prove flashpoint ahead of general election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019