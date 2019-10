Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rastra Sewak Nanaji Deshmukh on his Birth Anniversary. He said "I bow to Nanaji Deshmukh, a great social worker and patriot on his birth anniversary today. He struggled and dedicated his entire life for the upliftment and welfare of villages and farmers. His contribution to nation-building is everlasting and forever commemorative."

(With Inputs from PIB)