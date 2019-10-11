UAE President congratulations Ugandan President on Independence Day

International Development News
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 9th October.

Updated: 11-10-2019 15:31 IST
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 9th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Museveni and to the Ugandan Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, on the occasion.

