France's Macron on possibility of Brexit deal: "Let us wait for next few hours"

Reuters Paris
Updated: 11-10-2019 18:19 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron hinted on Friday that the "next few hours" could be crucial regarding the possibility of a breakthrough on a Brexit deal. Asked by a Reuters reporter if there was a "glimmer of hope" regarding a Brexit agreement, Macron replied: "Let us wait for the next few hours."

Major investment banks said on Friday they had become more optimistic on the prospects for a Brexit deal following an upbeat meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. Macron is also due to meet German leader Angela Merkel on Sunday.

COUNTRY : France
