59.41 pc voter turnout in U'khand in 2nd phase of Panchayat polls till 4 pm

The second phase of the Panchayat polls was held in Uttarakhand on Friday with 59.41 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 4 pm. There are 14,50,364 voters in 31 development blocks spread over 12 districts of the state where the Panchayat polls, to be held in three phases, are being conducted.

According to the State Election Commission here, 59.41 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes by 4 pm. The last phase of the Panchayat polls will be held in the state on October 16. PTI ALM KJ

