Maha polls: Pawar targets Fadnavis govt on corruption

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the BJP had to deny tickets to some party leaders for the Maharashtra Assembly polls despite its claim that functioning of the Devendra Fadnavis government was transparent. Addressing a poll rally in Daund, Pawar said Leader of opposition in the state legislative council Dhananjay Munde submitted evidence of corruption against 20 state ministers but Fadnavis did not have the "strength" to provide clarifications.

He said there was need to bring transformation by voting out the ruling dispensation in the state. Pawar said the Congress-NCP government had brought sugar industries to Daund and it had hugely benefited people here.

"However, due to wrong policies of this government, sugar factories workers are not getting salaries for months now," he claimed. The economy of the region had deteriorated but ruling party leaders continued to come here to beg for votes, Pawar said.

"Due to incompetence of the government, 16,000 farmers committed suicide in the state," he said. Addressing a rally in Chakan, Pawar accused the state government of not doing anything to start bullock-cart racing here.

"The sport gives happiness to people of Khed, Junnar and adjoining areas. Unfortunately, the government is not ready to lend its support to start the races in Maharashtra," he said. Polls in the state are slated for October 21 with counting of votes to be held on October 24..

