AAP again hits out at Centre for not giving political clearance to Kejriwal to attend C-40 summit in Denmark

The AAP on Friday again hit out at the Modi government for not giving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal political clearance to attend the C-40 Climate Change Summit in Denmark, saying the BJP is trying to divert people's attention from the fact that municipalities run by it are not fit to represent the city on a global platform. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said by giving "lame excuses" of cancelling Kejriwal's visit to the C-40 Summit, the BJP is trying to shield "corruption" in MCDs.

"The Centre must answer how many permissions of chief ministers to go abroad it has cancelled?" he said. He alleged that mayors of Delhi's municipal bodies are "corrupt" and that is why they did not get an invitation to represent Delhi on a global platform.

"If the international leaders are not calling the mayors of Delhi MCDs as they are the most corrupt municipal bodies of the world, it is not the Delhi chief minister's fault. Kejriwal has neither asked them to do corruption nor asked them to malign India's image," Singh said. Kejriwal on Friday addressed a session at the summit and attended a joint press conference through video conferencing.

