Trump to host Italian President Mattarella at the White House on Thursday

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-10-2019 05:53 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will host Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House on Oct. 16, the White House said on Friday.

The two leaders will "celebrate the strong and enduring historical ties between the United States and Italy, which underpin our bilateral relationship," the White House said.

The Italian president plays a mainly ceremonial role and usually stays out of day-to-day politics.

COUNTRY : United States
