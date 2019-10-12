Telangana bus driver attempts self-immolation Khammam (Telangana), Oct 12 (PTI): A driver belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze in his house here, police said. Srinivas Reddy, working in the Khammam depot, who is on a strike for the past one week, poured petrol on his person and set himself afire.

He was taken to a hospital where he is under treatment, they said. A senior official of the district told PTI that the drivers condition is critical and his family is planning to take him to Hyderabad for better treatment.

On hearing about the self-immolation, the other employees gathered at the hospital and raised slogans against the TRS government, the police said. Employees and workers unions of TSRTC have been on an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana, demanding merger of the RTC with the government and recruitment to various posts, among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)