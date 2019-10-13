International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Putin says Russia has "very friendly" relations with Saudi crown prince

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 15:01 IST
Putin says Russia has "very friendly" relations with Saudi crown prince

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his country has "very friendly personal relations" with Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, on his first visit to the kingdom in more than a decade.

Putin also said Russia is studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia with investment worth more than $1 billion, he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019