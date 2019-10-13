International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia's Putin says Iran's missile program should be treated separately to nuclear program -Arabiya

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 13-10-2019 16:24 IST
Russia's Putin says Iran's missile program should be treated separately to nuclear program -Arabiya

Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Iran's missile program should be dealt with as a separate matter to its nuclear program.

Putin was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

"It is possible, and we should discuss Iran's missiles program... but the missile program is one thing and the nuclear program is another thing," Putin was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019