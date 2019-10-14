International Development News
Hungary PM Orban congratulates Polish allies for election win

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 02:49 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated his Polish nationalist allies for their victory at a general election on Sunday.

"There was a very important election in Poland from Hungary's point of view today, where the Polish ruling party has secured a majority of seats in parliament and will be able to form a government on its own," Orban told a news conference.

"We congratulate our Polish friends."

