Poland's PiS wins general election - results from 99.5% of constituencies

Reuters Warsaw
Updated: 14-10-2019 17:50 IST
Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won Sunday's parliamentary election with 43.8% of votes, according to official results from 99.5% of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday.

Poland's biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) came second with 27.2% support, followed by the leftist alliance, The Left, with 12.5%. The bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz'15 was at 8.6% while the far-right Confederation got 6.8% based on the partial official results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Poland
