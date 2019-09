Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Sunday he would run for a seat in Britain's Westminster parliament in any upcoming election. With parliament in deadlock over Brexit, a new election is widely expected to come before the end of the year. "Of course I will stand," Farage, whose party won the European Parliament elections in Britain in May, told Sky News when asked if he would run.

