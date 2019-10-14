J-K Cong terms as 'shameful' remarks of Haryana CM Khattar against Sonia Gandhi

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Monday termed as "shameful" the remarks of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar against party president Sonia Gandhi. Khattar on Sunday had ridiculed Gandhi's return as the Congress chief, using a Hindi proverb that seemed to call her a "dead mouse".

J and K Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said Khattar has crossed all limits and the BJP has "failed" to rein in him. "This is not for the first time that Khattar had come out with a shameful statement. Earlier, he had told a gathering that people were claiming that Kashmiri women can be brought to the state for marriage after J and K's special status was scrapped," he said.

Sharma sought apology from Khattar and said the BJP should take "appropriate action" against him. Addressing a poll rally at Kharkhoda near Sonipat on Sunday, Khattar mocked the Congress effort at finding a replacement for Rahul Gandhi as the opposition party ended up picking someone from the Gandhi family again.

"Khoda pahad, niklee chuhiya," he said, using a proverb that suggests big effort but little gain. Literally, it means finding a mouse after digging a mountain. "That too a dead one," Khattar added.

Sharma said the Congress will not remain silent over the "irresponsible" remarks of the BJP leadership and will lodge its protest. "However, the party believes in maintaining decency and would not stoop so low," he said.

"We do not cross limits despite provocative statements by the BJP on the Gandhi family and the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Hurling abuses on opposition shows the mindset of the BJP leaders," he said. PTI TAS AB AQS

