Smoke coming from outside increasing pollution levels again: Kejriwal

In the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged neighbouring state governments to take measures to prevent stubble burning. Addressing a press conference today, Kejriwal said, "In the last four months, Delhi's air quality has been in 'Good' category, which is unprecedented. The smoke coming from outside is increasing pollution levels again. I request all state governments and institutions to intervene," he said.

"Odd-Even cannot be a permanent solution, that is why we will implement it from November 4 to 15. Various researches and newspapers have stated that pollution levels will further increase from last week of October to mid-November," he added. Kejriwal also informed that the Delhi Government will be distributing anti-pollution masks in the city next week onwards.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday distributed anti-pollution masks at Connaught Place as a mark of protest against the Kejriwal government over the current air quality. (ANI)

