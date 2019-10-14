Any attempt to change constitution will lead to bloodshed:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday cautioned against any attempt to meddle with the Indian Constitution as it would lead to "bloodshed" in the country. "If any attempt is made to change the constitution there will be bloodshed in the country. Beware," Siddaramaiah said addressing a gathering at T Narasipura in Mysuru after unveiling a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution.

The Congress leader said Ambedkar not only stood by the Dalits but also all those who were exploited, suffered due to casteism and were denied opportunities. Ambedkar made a sincere effort for securing justice to all such communities, the Congress leader said.

Siddaramaiah claimed some people oppose Ambedkar because he gave equal opportunities to every person in the society. "Some people dont like the Indian Constitution because he (Dr Ambedkar) granted equal opportunities to all the downtrodden communities through his constitution.

Some people oppose him because he gave opportunities to every person in society," the former chief minister said. Siddaramaiah had made similar comments in the runup to the state assembly polls in 2018, saying if the BJP-led NDA government tried to change the constitution, "there will be bloodshed in the country." Two years ago, BJP MP from Karnataka Anant Kumar Hegde, said as a union minister that the BJP was here to change the constitution.

His statement created a furore compelling him to clarify later that the "constitution and parliament are supreme" for him. Hegde said he held the country, the Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar in high esteem and there was no question of showing disrespect to them..

