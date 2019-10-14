TN Dy CM, Stalin laud Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday greeted Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee for winning the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize. The Kolkata-born Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." In a tweet Panneerselvam said it was a matter of joy that one of the three recipients of Nobel Prize was an Indian-American.

Stalin hoped the "path-breaking" work of Banerjee will eliminate poverty. "My hearty greetings to Abhijit Banerjee for making India proud in the global arena," Panneerselvam said in a tweet.

Stalin also congratulated Banerjee. "Congratulations to Abhijit Bannerjee and his colleagues who have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics 2019.

Their work has helped in making crucial interventions in education & healthcare," Stalin said on Twitter. "I hope such pathbreaking work will help eliminate global poverty in the years to come," the leader of the Opposition added.

Banerjee and French-American Duflo both work at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Kremer is at Harvard University. Banerjee, 58, was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988.

He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to his profile on the MIT website..

