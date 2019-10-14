Goa Cong protests Haryana CM's remark against Sonia

The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress members on Monday protested in Margao against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his "khoda pahad, niklee chuhiya" statement against Sonia Gandhi. Addressing a poll rally at Kharkhoda near Sonipat on Sunday, Khattar mocked the Congress effort at finding a replacement for Rahul Gandhi as the opposition party ended up picking someone from the Gandhi family again to head it.

"Khoda pahad, niklee chuhiya," he said, using a proverb that suggests big effort but little gain. Literally, it means finding a mouse after digging a mountain. "That too a dead one," Khattar added. Goa Congress women's wing chief Pratima Coutinho demanded that Khattar publicly apologise for the remark.

"The remark is shameful and an insult to women," she said..

