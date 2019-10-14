UK PM Johnson will not resign it parliament rejects government agenda - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign if parliament rejects his government's programme as set out on Monday in the so-called Queen's Speech, his spokesman said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth set out Johnson's agenda for his government, with a repeated commitment to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 and a host of domestic policies to try to win over voters before an expected election.

Johnson's Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament, which is due to vote on the Queen's Speech next week.

