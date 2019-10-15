International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-France: President Macron spoke to UK PM Johnson as Brexit deadline looms

Reuters
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:49 IST
UPDATE 1-France: President Macron spoke to UK PM Johnson as Brexit deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an official in Macron's office said on Tuesday, as a deadline looms to reach a Brexit deal.

Macron's official said that while Johnson was right to acknowledge in the call the positive momentum towards getting a Brexit deal done, it remained unclear if a deal could be reached in time for this week's European summit. The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said earlier on Tuesday that reaching a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible this week, even if it was getting more and more difficult.

"The possibility of a deal is clear, everyone recognises that. What counts is what the negotiator Michel Barnier said, namely that a possibility of a deal is still not the same as having a deal," added Macron's official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019