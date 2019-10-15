International Development News
France says Turkish, U.S. decisions will lead to resurgence of Islamic State

Reuters Paris
Updated: 15-10-2019 19:29 IST
France's prime minister said on Tuesday decisions by Turkey and the United States in Syria would have serious consequences in the region and that it was inevitable that their actions would lead to a resurgence of Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

"This is devastating for our security with the inevitable resurgence of Islamic State in northeastern Syria and probably also northwest Iraq and so the destabilization of a government that doesn't need that," Edouard Phillipe told parliamentary questions.

He accused Washington of allowing and strengthening the Turkish offensive because of its decision to unilaterally withdraw 1,000 troops from Syria.

COUNTRY : France
