Will support JJP, says Ashok Tanwar after quitting Congress

Erstwhile Congress leader and party's former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday said he will support Dushyant Chautala-led Jananayak Janta Party. Tanwar grabbed headlines earlier this month after he protested outside Sonia Gandhi's residence here over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. Later, he resigned from the party.

"I left Congress with pain and now my workers want to support Dushyant so I am doing so," he said at a press conference where Chautala was also present. Haryana will go to polls on October 21.

Tanwar announced his resignation on Twitter and posted a four-page letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The former Haryana Congress chief said the reasons to quit the party were "well known" to all Congressmen and he took the decision after long deliberations with party workers and his supporters.

