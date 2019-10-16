International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU's Barnier is optimistic of getting a Brexit deal on Wednesday - RTE reporter

Reuters
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:33 IST
EU's Barnier is optimistic of getting a Brexit deal on Wednesday - RTE reporter

The European Union's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told commissioners he is optimistic of getting a deal done on Wednesday, RTE reporter Tony Connelly said. "Michel Barnier has told EU Commissioners he is optimistic of getting a deal done today," Connelly said.

"It's understood officials are confident that a solution can be found" on VAT. "It's understood consent is also proving difficult, with a senior EU source saying the DUP are pushing to restore a tighter Stormont lock."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019