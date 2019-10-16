Ayodhya matter: Arguments concluded, SC reserves order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrapped up arguments in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The top court wrapped up the arguments on the 40th day of day-to-day hearing.

The five-judge bench Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, has reserved the order. It was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

