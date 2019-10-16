International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU's Tusk

PTI Warsaw
Updated: 16-10-2019 19:45 IST
'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU's Tusk

Warsaw, Oct 16 (AFP) EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the basic foundations of an agreement on Brexit were ready and that it could materialise within hours. "The basic foundations of an agreement are ready and theoretically tomorrow we could accept this deal with Great Britain," Tusk told Polish journalists in Brussels.

"Theoretically, in seven or eight hours everything should be clear," Tusk said via a live broadcast on Poland's TVN24 news channel. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Poland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019