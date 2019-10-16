International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Finnish PM hopes for Brexit deal to avoid no-deal split

Reuters Helsinki
Updated: 16-10-2019 21:59 IST
Finnish PM hopes for Brexit deal to avoid no-deal split

Image Credit: Flickr

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Wednesday he still hoped for a last-minute Brexit deal so that the European Union and Britain do not descend into a most damaging, chaotic split. "The level playing field is a very important part of this coming agreement, if there is a new agreement coming," Rinne told a news conference.

"I hope that ... we can reach an agreement, we can find a situation when there is no hard Brexit coming because it harms European people's lives after Brexit and long after that." He also said finding a deal was "extremely difficult but still possible", and added that a "technical" or a very short delay to scheduled Brexit date of Oct. 31 was possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Finland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019