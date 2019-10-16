Punjab bypoll: CM hits out at SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hit out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh badal, saying that the Akali leader's "arrogance" will plunge his party into "ignominy" once again in these by-elections. Sukhbir's "misconception" that he has the people of Jalalabad "in his pockets" will soon be "destroyed", warned Amarinder here during a roadshow in favour of Congress candidate Raminder Singh Awla from Jalalabad assembly seat.

The CM lashed out at Badal over his criticism of the state government for pleading for the release of police personnel languishing in prisons for alleged human rights violations during the militancy period. Thousands of police men died in the line of duty at that time to protect Punjab and the nation, and the actions of these personnel was motivated by the need to fight militancy, he said.

Seeking their release on humanitarian grounds was in line with Guru Nanak's philosophy of compassion and benevolence, he said. "But you can't expect Sukhbir to understand compassion or humanitarianism," he said, adding that the Akalis only paid "lip service" to the values of Sikhism and its Gurus.

Asserting his unequivocal confidence in Awla, the CM said he would ensure that every promise made to the people by the candidate is fulfilled. Addressing the crowds that had gathered at Uddham Singh Chowk, Amarinder Singh said the entire party was working hard to ensure a landslide win for Congress candidates in all the upcoming bypolls.

Besides Awla, party leaders Asha Kumari, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Raja Warring and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot were accompanying the chief minister. Others who joined the roadshow included Dhamrambir Agnihotri, Sukhpal Bhullar, Karan Kaur Brar and Daman Thind Bajwa. Amarinder said Badal was living in an "illusion" if he believed the Akalis stood a chance against the Congress.

The people had seen through the SAD's "falsehoods" and were ready, once again, to deliver to them a resounding electoral defeat, he added. Sukhbir Singh Badal and his party also came under attack from Amarinder Singh over their stance on the Bargari sacrilege case.

They had tried hard to get the case back to the CBI but his government had successfully taken charge and would expose the truth at all costs, he said. On the issue of joint celebration of the 550th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev, the chief minister said his government had already made it clear that it would hold its main events at Sultanpur Lodhi under the aegis of the Akal Takth and had no problem with the SGPC staging its other programmes within gurdwara premises.

"If the SGPC does not want to follow the Akal Takht, let them say so," he challenged, making it clear that he was not in favour of "abuse" of religion for political gains. To a question on the Kartarpur corridor inaugural programme, the chief minister dismissed Akali claims, saying the programme was not being worked out by SAD but by the government of India, which was in talks with Pakistan.

The corridor was a government of India project and the Akalis had no say in the matter, he added. Amarinder Singh also rejected the allegations of eligible farmers being left out of the debt relief scheme of his government, saying incomplete paperwork had caused some to be excluded but their farm loans would also be waived once the papers are sorted out.

The by-elections to four seats-Phagwara, Jalalabad, Mukerian and Dakha seats in Punjab would be held on October 21.

