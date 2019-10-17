International Development News
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:34 IST
N.Ireland's DUP says: We cannot support Brexit deal as it stands

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said on Thursday it could not support the Brexit deal being proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union. "As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT," DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

