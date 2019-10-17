West Bengal govt committed to alleviating poverty: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said that the state government is committedto alleviating poverty besides reducing unemployment,combating illiteracy and upholding human rights

On the occasion of the International Day for theEradication of Poverty on Thursday, Banerjee tweeted, "...ourGovt in #Bangla is committed to alleviating poverty,reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholdinghuman rights." The United Nations General Assembly designated October17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in1987 to promote awareness about the need to eradicate povertyand destitution

The UN has proclaimed that poverty is a violation ofhuman rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensurethat these rights are respected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)