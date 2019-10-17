Brexit talks progressing but 'still not at goal': Merkel

Berlin, Oct 17 (AFP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that Brexit talks with London were heading in a positive direction, but stressed that the two sides have yet to reach a deal.

Negotiations are "progressing but still not at the goal," Merkel told German MPs hours before a crunch summit in Brussels to secure an accord before the October 31 deadline for Britain to leave the EU. (AFP) IND

