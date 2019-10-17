International Development News
Scotland's Sturgeon says SNP will not vote for Johnson's Brexit deal

Reuters Edinburgh
Updated: 17-10-2019 16:32 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon says SNP will not vote for Johnson's Brexit deal

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will not vote for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in parliament because it poses a much harder exit from the European Union, leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday. "The Brexit envisaged by Boris Johnson is one which sees a much looser relationship with the EU when it comes to issues like food standards, environmental protection, and workers' rights," she said.

"Scotland did not vote for Brexit in any form, and SNP MPs (lawmakers) will not vote for Brexit in any form."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
